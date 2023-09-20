Sonia asks for caste census before Women’s Reservation Bill is passed

Extending support to the Women’s Reservation Bill, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that it was the dream of Rajiv Gandhi but questioned why there is a delay in its implementation. The former Congress president, on Wednesday, September 20, opened the debate for the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill that was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill aims to provide 33% reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

“I welcome the Women’s Reservation Bill. From a smoke-filled kitchen, to well lit stadium, the journey of an Indian woman is very lengthy. But at the end of it, she achieves success. She runs equal to men and with a lot of resilience, she succeeds.

In the soul of an Indian woman, there is a sea of courage.”

“A woman’s determination cannot be measured. In the Independence struggle, women and men fought together. Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kriplani, Vijaylakshmi Pandit and several others, women have struggled to bring Gandhi, Nehru, Azad’s dream to light,” she said.

Stating that it was an important day of her life, Sonia said that once the bill is passed, Rajiv’s dream will be fulfilled. “The Congress party welcomes this bill and will be happy when the bill is passed. However, there is a concern. In the past 13 years, Indian women were waiting for this and now they are being asked to wait for a while longer. How much longer? 4 years? 8 years? Is this behaviour acceptable?”

She also said that the Congress party demands that the bill be brought in and the caste census also be conducted so that reservations for BC, SC and ST women are included in this bill. The Union government has to be responsible for it. “Delaying this bill further, is grave injustice,” she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, when asked about the government bringing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said, "It is ours, 'apna hai.”