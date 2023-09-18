Soldier on leave abducted, killed in Manipur

The body of an Indian Army soldier, who was kidnapped by some armed men on Saturday, September 16, was found in Imphal East district on Sunday, September 17 police said. The soldier was at home on leave.

Police officials said that three armed men abducted Serto Thangthang Kom, 49, of the Defence Service Corps (DSC), from his house at Tarung, Happy Valley in Imphal West district, at gunpoint on September 16. His bullet-riddled body was found at Khuningthek Village East in Imphal East district on Sunday. The soldier is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

The last rites would be conducted as per the wishes of the family. An Army team rushed to the house of the slain soldier to assist the bereaved family in all manners possible. The Indian Army strongly condemned the cowardly killing and would stand by his grieving family in these difficult times.

Thangthang, after taking voluntary retirement from 8th Assam Regiment, was re-engaged in the DSC a few years back. He was on leave from his duty and was to join on September 18. His wife Somiwon Kom said that her family has been living in the Happy Valley area for the study of their two children.

President of Kom Union Manipur (KUM), Serto Ahou Kom said the Kom tribal community has been surviving as one of the minority communities in Manipur. Kom community is a peace loving society and it is not involved or siding with any community, he stated.