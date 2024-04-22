Social justice groups forget Dalit women with disabilities, and it’s not just oversight

A few years ago in Chennai, some prominent disability rights organisations held a swayamvaram (wedding) for persons with disabilities. The event featured a public interview, meant to help a groom who had complete visual impairment find a suitable bride. The conversation in the crowded hall unfolded along these lines:

Matchmaker: Do you have a job?

Eligible Groom: Yes!

Matchmaker: Where do you work?

Eligible Groom: I work in the government’s ****** department.

Matchmaker: How much do you earn each month?

Eligible Groom: I earn Rs 60,000 each month.

Matchmaker: Wonderful! What are your expectations for a bride?

Eligible Groom: She should be understanding and take care of me and my mother.

Matchmaker: Is it alright if the bride has a disability?

Eligible Groom: Yes, it would be better if she has a slight disability.

Matchmaker: Do you have any other expectations?

Eligible Groom: She should not be an SC (Scheduled Caste/Dalit). Everything else is okay.

The discrimination and marginalisation faced by Dalit women with disabilities is not an isolated phenomenon, and their consistent exclusion from the social justice narrative is not merely an oversight. Instead, it is a stark manifestation of a political failure to address deep-rooted injustices.

Intersectionality, first coined by Black feminist and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, is an increasingly discussed concept in academic and feminist circles. In India, intersectionality finds its greatest embodiment in the lived realities of Dalit women and gender diverse people who live with disabilities. To truly understand this, one must recognise how deeply the dimensions of disability, caste, and gender are entwined and exacerbate one another, each adding layers of disadvantage.

The concept of access is fundamental to all these considerations, and the lived reality of a Dalit woman with disability is essentially a triple whammy. Her access to public spaces, educational, employment and leadership opportunities are all severely limited when compared to her female counterpart from a different caste location who also has disabilities. For a Dalit woman with disability, venues for personal development and to live life to its fullest is out of bounds. This is why there is a need to not only interrogate intersectionality, but to also integrate it in our seeking for disability, gender, and caste justice.

What the data says

Currently, the only reliable disability data available in India is from the 2011 census, which is well past its shelf life. However obsolete, that limited data gives us a window into the dimensions of disability and its reverberations from a social, cultural, economic, and political lens. As of 2011, there were 2.68 crore people living with a benchmark disability — that is 2.21% of the total population. This is a conservative estimate any way you look at it, as the enumeration of persons with disabilities in the census was fraught with challenges.

The census information on disability has a substantial subjective component, as it depends on the perception of disability of both the respondent and the interviewer. This implies that the rates of disability may well be grossly underreported due to cultural and attitudinal bias.

The age-standardised disability prevalence is significantly higher among the Scheduled Castes

(SCs/Dalits) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs/Adivasis) than among the other sub-populations. Persons with disabilities among SC-ST groups comprise 2.45% of the total population. Dalit girls are especially disadvantaged and suffer disproportionately from the effects of malnutrition, infant mortality, lack of education, and decreased access to health services; thereby contributing to perpetuating the vicious cycle of ‘disability’.

The overall literacy rate of the Indian population in 2011 was 74%, and that of women was 65.5%. The literacy rate of Dalit women meanwhile stood at 56%, while that of women with disability was a mere 45%. This simple statistic shows how the layers of marginalisation impact access to education. Going by this trend, our guesstimate is that the literacy rate of Dalit women with disabilities can be ball-parked at 35%.

However, these numbers fail to convey the full extent of neglect and isolation experienced by Dalits with disabilities, particularly among women and gender diverse people. Dalit women with disabilities endure a trifecta of discrimination: disability makes them invisible, caste places them at the bottom of the social hierarchy denying them any social mobility, and their gender strips them of agency and autonomy. In the context of social justice, their realities are often a mere backdrop to broader discussions, which focus predominantly on either caste or gender or sexuality, rarely intersecting these with disability. They remain marginalised within the very movements that should champion their cause.