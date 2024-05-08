Silence on Sandeshkhali ‘sting’, visits to temples: On the campaign trail of BJP’s Basirhat pick

But what has emerged as the centrepiece of her campaign is her repeated reference to the safety of women against TMC “goons”, and visits to local temples.

The Basirhat Lok Sabha segment has seven assembly seats, including Sandeshkhali, and has traditionally been a Left bastion. But TMC has won consecutively since 2009. This time, the TMC has dropped incumbent MP Nusrat Jahan and fielded the 2009 winner Haji Nurul Islam against Patra and CPIM’s Nirapada Sardar.

Basirhat has a 54 percent Muslim population.

Hindutva plank?

Patra has temporarily relocated from Sandeshkhali to a rented accommodation in Basirhat, nearly 40 kilometres away from her home, for the poll campaign considering an intelligence input about a physical threat.

To curious onlookers, her convoy – comprising three Scorpios and two Sumos – looks like a VIP campaigner’s.

On Sunday, her campaign primarily targeted areas with Hindu majorities, with visits to at least five temples or religious centres across three locations. She got out of the car, and walked through villages to reach the temple.

In Bhebia Bazar in Basirhat, she strolled through the market, greeted by supporters with slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. She joined in the chanting at one point.

After a pause at Bhebia Hari Sabha temple, Patra’s convoy proceeded to Kunanagar, where she walked several hundred metres to seek blessings at a newly constructed Kali Mandir in the village. Patra was welcomed with the sound of conch shells in Kunanagar, with hundreds gathered outside the temple.

“We are receiving overwhelming support this time. Five years ago, organising such a rally here was unimaginable due to political pressure,” remarked a BJP worker during the rally.

“Our village is predominantly Hindu, with a few Muslim families. Everyone here is supporting Rekha,” claimed Sambhu Mondal, a self-proclaimed RSS worker.

During lunch in Kunanagar, her supporters sat on the ground, served by Patra, before she decided to eat. The BJP leader visited the Shiv temple too before proceeding to a neighbouring village to visit another temple.

“Modiji has called the women of Sandeshkhali as Shakti Swaroopa, Kali mata and Durga mata. Like I have taken blessings from every individual, I have also taken blessings from every temple. Every Bengali needs blessing from this temple,” Patra told us.

“Since 2011, women of Sandeshkhali have been facing atrocities but they could not speak out. In 2024, when all women have come out and spoken openly, their fear has eased. While our CM was supposed to support us, it was Modiji and Suvendu Adhikari who supported us like gods. That is why we are able to associate with BJP.”