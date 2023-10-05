Most new-generation smartphones will somewhere between 30 minutes to charge fully.
Charging times vary depending on your device’s battery capacity – larger capacities require more time – as well as your charger supplies.
Charging your phone overnight is , it also accelerates battery ageing. Full charging cycles (going from should be avoided to maximise your battery’s lifespan.
charging your battery up to 100% too frequently may negatively impact the overall lifespan of the battery.
Similarly, keeping at full charge for extended periods may compromise their battery health.
Rather than a full top-up, it’s recommended to charge your battery up to and not allow it to dip under .
In theory, lithium-ion batteries can be overcharged. This can lead to such as the battery overheating and catching fire. The good news is most modern phones have an in-built protection that automatically stops the battery from charging further than 100% – preventing any damage from overcharging.
However, each time a battery drops to 99% (due to apps running in the background) it will “”: it will start charging again to maintain a fully charged state.
Trickle charging can wear a battery down over time. That’s why many manufacturers have features to regulate it. Apple’s offer functionality to delay charging past 80%. phones provide the option to cap the charge at 85%.
It’s very unlikely your smartphone will explode as a result of charging – especially since most phones now have automatic protections against overcharging.
Still, over the years we have seen of phones exploding unexpectedly. This usually of manufacturing faults, poor-quality hardware or physical damage.
Lithium-ion phone batteries the heat generated during charging is unable to dissipate. This may cause burns or, in extreme cases, lead to a fire.
Also, these batteries operate effectively within a range of 0℃ to 40℃. They may expand at , potentially causing a fire or explosion.
Using an incorrect, faulty or poor-quality can also lead to overheating, fire hazards and damage to the phone itself.
Although your phone probably has in-built safety mechanisms to protect its battery, taking a cautious approach will make it last even longer. Here are some ways to protect your phone’s battery:
install the latest software updates to keep your phone up-to-date with the manufacturer’s battery efficiency enhancements
use original or certified power chargers, as the power delivery (amps, volts and watts) in off-market chargers can differ and may not meet the required safety standards
avoid exposing your phone to high temperatures – and say their phones work best at 0℃ to 35℃ ambient temperatures
limit your charging to 80% of the full capacity and don’t let it dip below 20%
don’t leave your phone charging for an extended period, such as overnight, and disconnect it from the power source if the battery reaches 100%
keep your phone in a area while it’s charging and avoid placing it or the charger under a blanket, pillow or your body while it’s connected to a power source
monitor your battery health and use to identify unusual trends, such as taking an excessive time to charge, or rapid draining
if you notice your phone is heating up excessively, or has a bulging or swollen back, get an authorised service centre to check and repair it.
If you want specific details about your particular phone and battery, the best option is to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines.