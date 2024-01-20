Shoaib Malik marries Pakistani actor Sana Javed

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed tied the knot on Friday, January 19. The cricketer's Instagram post last year, wishing Sana Javed on her birthday, had sparked speculations about their relationship. The duo, once rumored to be dating, took their relationship to the next level on Friday.

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Before that, he was married to Ayesha Siddiqui, who too is Indian. Prior to his marriage with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik had divorced his first wife Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010.

Sana Javed was previously married to singer Umar Jaswal in 2020 and divorced in 2023. Following her marriage to Shoaib Malik, she changed her name in her Instagram bio to Sana Shoaib Malik.

The union between the cricket star and the actor has captivated fans on both sides of the border.