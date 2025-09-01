Shastri Bridge lane in Ahmedabad to remain shut for 10-day inspection from Sept 1

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A key lane of the old Shastri Bridge in Ahmedabad, connecting the Pirana Junction to Vishala Junction, will remain completely closed to traffic for 10 days in September to facilitate a detailed structural inspection, a police statement said on Sunday.

According to official statement issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N.N. Chaudhari, the closure will affect the left-side lane from Pirana Junction towards Vishala Junction between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, from September 1 to 10 this year.

The inspection, led by the Executive Engineer of the National Highway Division, requires the deployment of heavy machinery, making the temporary shutdown necessary.

The move follows an earlier restriction imposed on August 8, 2025, after deterioration was detected in several bearings and pedestals of the bridge.

At present, all heavy and medium-sized vehicles remain barred from using this lane.

During the inspection period, traffic heading towards Vishala Junction will be diverted onto the parallel bridge, which typically carries vehicles in the opposite direction.

Officials have urged commuters to factor in the diversion and plan their journey to avoid congestion and delays.

One of the most tragic bridge collapse incidents in Gujarat occurred on October 30, 2022, when the Morbi suspension bridge over the Machchhu river suddenly gave way, plunging hundreds of people into the river below.

The bridge, which had recently been renovated and reopened just days before the accident, was overcrowded with festive visitors celebrating Chhath Puja.

The collapse led to the death of more than 135 people, including many women and children, and became one of the worst civic disasters in Gujarat's recent history.

The state government and municipal bodies mandate regular inspection and maintenance, with periodic structural audits carried out by engineers to assess load-bearing capacity, corrosion, and wear-and-tear; however, reports often highlight delays in repair work and lapses in timely monitoring.

While newer bridges on expressways and industrial hubs are generally built with advanced engineering standards, older bridges in smaller towns and rural areas face higher risks due to aging infrastructure, overloading, and inadequate upkeep, making continuous inspection and public accountability crucial for ensuring long-term safety.

