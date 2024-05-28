Shashi Tharoor demands withdrawal of case against Payal Kapadia, FTII students

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has sought the withdrawal of cases against Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students, including Cannes 2024 Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia, for leading the historic 139-day protest in 2015 against the political appointment of Gajendra Singh Chauhan as the chairman of its governing body. Earlier, Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty had launched a campaign with the same demand.

Sharing a post of Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating Payal Kapadia for winning the award, Shashi Tharoor asked, “Modi ji, if India is proud of her, should your government not immediately #WithdrawTheCases against her and fellow FTII students protesting against your government’s arbitrary appointment of an unqualified Chairman?”