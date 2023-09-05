Shah Rukh and Nayanthara visit Tirupati temple ahead of Jawan release

Earlier in June 2022, soon after Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced that they were married, their visit to the Tirumala temple resulted in a controversy. Vignesh had to issue a statement apologising to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the affairs of the Venkateswara temple, after TTD said that it was mulling legal action against the couple for doing a photoshoot and walking while wearing footwear on the Mada Streets around the temple, where footwear is prohibited.