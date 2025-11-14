Sexual harassment row at PIMS: Students allege cover-up, forced hostel eviction

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A crisis has erupted at the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after students of the College of Health Sciences alleged that the administration protected two X-ray technicians accused of sexual harassment and ignored a binding Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) report. Students also say complainants, including a minor, were intimidated, and that the college and hostels were abruptly shut in an attempt to suppress protests.

According to a source familiar with the developments, the first allegations surfaced in January, when several students from the BSc Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology (MRIT) programme reported that technicians Divakar S and Saravanan I “stood too close, touched them inappropriately, isolated them during postings, and tried to hug them.” Students were afraid of retaliation and initially hesitated to escalate their concerns.

A grave allegation was raised on March 13, when a first-year student, later confirmed to be a minor aged 17 and a half, alleged that Divakar molested her. According to her statement quoted in the FIR, Divakar had sent male students out of the room before the incident. Witnesses also told faculty they saw the girl fleeing the room in tears and having panic attacks.

Seven more students soon came forward with similar complaints, following which the matter was formally placed before the ICC on March 29.

The ICC, chaired by Dr Sajani Ramachandran, held five sittings across April, May, and June, and recorded testimonies from students, faculty, technicians, and departmental heads. In its report dated June 30, the committee concluded that both Divakar and Saravanan had engaged in misconduct.

The report stated that Divakar routinely isolated female students, touched them despite their objections, pulled them inside the cramped lead barrier, asked intrusive personal questions, made students lie down on the examination table for demonstrations, and took X-rays of young female patients alone. During the inquiry, Divakar admitted to pulling students into the barrier, conducting X-rays of female patients without attendants, and using students for demonstrations.

Saravanan, according to the ICC, touched students while handing over equipment, made inappropriate gestures, took female students alone for bedside postings, and even proposed marriage to one student despite being engaged.

The ICC recommended that Divakar be terminated and that Saravanan be suspended for two months and transferred.

But students allege that instead of implementing these recommendations within the mandated 60-day period, Director Principal Dr Renu G’boy Varghese ordered a second “internal inquiry”, headed solely by the college’s advocate, without a woman member and with union representatives present. They say this violated ICC norms and created an intimidating atmosphere for complainants.

On November 4, students were shocked to find Saravanan reinstated in the Radiology department.

As tensions escalated, more than 180 students staged a peaceful protest on November 5. On November 8, students met administrators and formally reported that one of the complainants had been a minor at the time of the incident. Instead of reporting the matter to authorities as required under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, students allege that Dr Renu G’boy Varghese ordered the immediate closure of the college and hostels, instructing wardens to evict students within an hour. Many outstation students were left without money, accommodation, or travel arrangements, leading to panic. Students blocked college buses, saying they had no place to go.

That evening, MLA Kalyanasundaram intervened and assured students that the institution would not be shut. Several students then approached the Kalapet Police Station to file a complaint. The FIR names both Divakar and Saravanan, and also mentions Director Principal Dr Renu for allegedly withholding evidence and shielding the accused.

In a letter dated November 11, students wrote to the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University seeking immediate reopening of the college, suspension of Dr Renu, full implementation of the ICC recommendations, and safety measures for all complainants.

TNM reached out to Dr Renu for comment but has not received any response. This story will be updated if and when she responds.