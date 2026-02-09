Several Delhi schools receive bomb threats, cops launch probe

Delhi police are investigating threatening emails received by several schools across the city on Monday morning, warning of possible bomb attacks.

Among the institutions named in the emails were Alcon School in East Delhi, Bal Bharati School in Rohini, Jaspal Convent, Mata Jai Kaur School in Ashok Vihar, Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School NFC, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Manglam, and the Indian School.

School management first noticed the emails in the morning and immediately alerted authorities. Teams from the Delhi Police and the Fire Department visited the schools to assess the threats and conduct preliminary checks. So far, police officials have reported that no suspects have been identified in connection with the emails.

This marks the latest in the series of similar anonymous threats via e-mails, that have disrupted educational institutions in the Delhi-NCR, causing widespread alarm and operational chaos.

According to the Delhi Police, all schools mentioned are being thoroughly checked. Students and staff have been evacuated as precautionary measure, and investigations are ongoing. At this stage, there is no immediate danger, and the public is advised to stay calm.

This is not the first time schools in the national capital have received such threats. In November last year, two schools and three courts in the city received bomb threat emails, prompting swift evacuations and security responses. Last year, a CRPF school in Dwarka and another in Prashant Vihar, reportedly came under the radar and also saw minor explosion on their premises. The courts which received threatening emails included Saket Court, Patiala House Court, and Rohini Court.