Several BJP ruled states announce dry day for Ram temple inauguration

Several BJP-ruled states are observing a ‘dry day’ on January 22, the day of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, ‘in honour of Lord Rama's return to his birthplace’. Chhattisgarh was the first state to announce a ban on the sale of alcohol on January 22, with Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai announcing this decision last week. Assam followed suit, with Tourism Minister Jayant Malla Barau making the announcement. Uttar Pradesh, being the epicentre of the event, will also enforce a statewide alcohol prohibition on January 22.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, although there is no comprehensive ban in place, it has been decided that meat shops in the city’s Municipal Corporation Heritage area will be closed on January 22. While there were calls to shut liquor shops within the Municipal Corporation's boundaries, Mayor Munesh Gujjar rejected the proposal on technical grounds. The Municipal Corporation's limits include areas such as Amer, Hawa Mahal, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, and Adarsh Nagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest during the temple inauguration, during which idols will be placed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The inauguration of the temple comes after several events and incidents that significantly impacted the country’s social fabric and political history.