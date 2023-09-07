Seven summits expedition: 36-yr-old Kerala govt employee climbs fourth

As part of the targetted expedition of climbing seven tallest peaks in all the continents, 36-year-old Kerala State government employee Shaikh Hassan Khan has conquered Mount Elbrus(18510 feet), the highest peak in Europe in Russia.

Khan, presently rejuvenating after a hectic tour in Russia, told IANS that this expedition is part of the Seven Summits expedition(expedition to

summit the highest peak of all the seven continents).

"I have completed Mount Everest (Asia), Mount Denali ( North America), Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa) and now Mount Elbrus. Three more are left now, including Mount Vinson in Antarctica, Mount Aconcagua in Argentina and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, and I am planning for that,” said Khan.

"I reached the top of Mount Elbis on September 4 morning at 8 a.m. It is also part of the India-Russia Friendship expedition and 'Azadi ka Amrut

Mahotsav'. The weather was harsh. Winds were around 50km per hour, and temperatures dropped to -25 degrees, but I was lucky and fortunate to have accomplished the feat," said Khan, who added the motto of this expedition series is to spread climate change awareness and world peace.

Khan is returning to Kerala on Monday and is working out the modalities of accomplishing his Seven Summit expedition.

A state government employee, Khan has taken an extended leave to achieve his target and is currently working to see if he can get sponsors.