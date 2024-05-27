Seven newborns die in Delhi hospital fire, NCPCR initiates probe

Seven new-born babies died after a fire broke out in New Born Baby Care Hospital, Delhi, on the night of Saturday, May 25. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the incident and a probe has also been initiated. The police have already arrested the hospital owner.

According to reports, one of the infants was 25 days old and the other six were just 15 days old.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said that on May 25 at around 11.30 pm a police control room call regarding a fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital was received at Vivek Vihar police station, following which a police team rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, the fire was found in the hospital and its adjacent building.

“In the hospital, there were 12 newborn babies admitted and one was already dead before the fire incident. All the 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital, for treatment,” said the DCP. The DCP said that fire tenders also reached the spot and doused the flames.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Chief Atul Garg said that seven children were declared dead at the hospital while five newly born babies are undergoing treatment. “The bodies of all seven children have been shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem. Appropriate legal action is being taken against the owner of the hospital namely Naveen Kichi, a resident of Bhairon Enclave, Paschim Vihar, Delhi,” said the DCP.

The NCPCR said that an investigation has been launched after the deaths of the children. “The Commission has taken cognizance of the incident of fire in a hospital in Vivek Vihar area in Delhi and the death of newborn babies. A team of CrPC @NCPCR_ will visit the hospital today to investigate the incident. Official information will be shared after the team's visit,” said Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR Chief on X.