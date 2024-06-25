News

Senior J&K advocate Mian Qayoom arrested by SIA

Senior advocate Mian Qayoom was arrested on Tuesday by J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri.
Written by:
IANS

Senior advocate Mian Qayoom was arrested on Tuesday by J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri.

Babar Qadri was killed by gunmen in his Srinagar outskirts Hawal home on September 24, 2020.

Before his death, Babar had levelled serious allegations against Mian Qayoom and also expressed the fear that he was conspiring to kill him.

SIA started investigations into the murder and subsequently led to the arrest of Mian Qayoom.

The SIA operates inside J&amp;K on the pattern of the NIA.

Sources said Mian Qayoom is being shifted to Jammu.

