Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha gets interim charge as DG prisons in Delhi

An IPS of the 1992 batch Satish Golcha has been given interim charge as Director General of Prisons following the retirement of Sanjay Beniwal, an official said on Wednesday.

According to an order by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, "Sanjay Beniwal, IPS (AGMUT: 1989) was holding the charge of Director General, Prisons, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and further retired on April 30. And Whereas, a proposal has already been submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for seeking clearance for the appointment of an officer as Director General, Prisons, GNCTD; And Whereas, such clearance is awaited from ECI."

"Now, therefore, Hon'ble Lt. Governor, Delhi is pleased to order that Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992) shall look after the charge of DG (Prison), GNCTD, as an interim measure, till further orders in public interest,” the order read.

Before this, Golcha served as DCP, Joint CP, and Special CP in Delhi Police.

Golcha was Special CP Law and Order when riots broke out in North-East Delhi. Apart from this, Satish Golcha has also served as the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh.