Security beefed up outside Arvind Kejriwal’s house amid speculation of arrest by ED

Delhi Police have heightened the security at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to arrest the Delhi CM in the alleged excise scam on Thursday. The number of police personnel deployed at Kejriwal's house has been doubled.

As per sources, party workers are anticipated to gather outside the CM’s house, and to avoid any law and order situation, the security has been beefed up.

Kejriwal on January 3, Wednesday reportedly declined to appear before the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case while the BJP on attacked the AAP chief, saying he has “abandoned” his party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.