Secularism is the soul of India: Pinarayi Vijayan on Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration

Commenting on the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 22, Monday, said religion is a private affair and that Constitution has minced no words in stating that all persons are equally entitled to the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion. He urged the people of the country to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all people of India transcending religious, linguistic, regional and secessional diversities.
In a video statement, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Secularism is the soul of the country. It has been part of our identity as a nation right from the days of our national movement. Those belonging to different states and those not part of any religion had taken part in the freedom struggle. This nation belongs to all people and all sections of Indian society in equal measure. As those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution, we ought to ensure that every person within our territories enjoys these rights. We cannot be promoting one religion above all others.”
Recalling former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s words about the separation of religion and state in Indian secularism, the Kerala Chief Minister said that the country has had a strong tradition of maintaining that separation but the line demarcating it was getting thinner.
“This is a major departure from our times when our constitutional office bearers have been cautious from taking part in religious events as it would cast aspersions on our credentials as a secular state. Now we have come to a point in time, when the inauguration of a religious place of worship in the country is being celebrated as a state event. Most of us have been invited to participate in the rituals by the trust in charge of it. As those who have pledged to preserve and protect our constitution, let us reaffirm our commitment to its secular character by declining to participate in the event upholding our constitutional responsibility,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.
He concluded the speech by expressing hope that India would prosper further by developing scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of enquiry and reform.