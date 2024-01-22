Secularism is the soul of India: Pinarayi Vijayan on Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration

Commenting on the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 22, Monday, said religion is a private affair and that Constitution has minced no words in stating that all persons are equally entitled to the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion. He urged the people of the country to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all people of India transcending religious, linguistic, regional and secessional diversities.

In a video statement, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Secularism is the soul of the country. It has been part of our identity as a nation right from the days of our national movement. Those belonging to different states and those not part of any religion had taken part in the freedom struggle. This nation belongs to all people and all sections of Indian society in equal measure. As those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution, we ought to ensure that every person within our territories enjoys these rights. We cannot be promoting one religion above all others.”