SEBI can’t act against entities based only on news reports: CJI

The Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, has expressed concerns over the reliance placed by the petitioners in the Adani-Hindenburg case on certain media reports to level allegations against the Adani Group and India’s regulatory system.

The court said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cannot be expected to follow what newspaper reports have said in order to make its findings.

The Chief Justice also expressed displeasure over the use of information from reports by organisations such as the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Hindenburg Research by the petitioners.

The observations came after the Supreme Court resumed its hearing in the ongoing case after a gap of almost three months.

The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, brought new facts regarding the OCCRP report to the notice of the Supreme Court.

As per Mehta, when SEBI wrote to the OCCRP seeking details and documents relied upon by the organisation while levelling allegations against the Adani Group in its August 31 report, the OCCRP did not share the details of the allegations, and said that they could instead be obtained from an NGO in India, which had provided it the information.