Sea levels are rising fast. Are India’s biggest cities prepared?

India’s coastal cities face an increasing risk of flooding, driven by a warming world and the now-frequent extreme weather events. While some cities are at a higher risk, this imperils the lives, livelihoods and critical infrastructure across the cities.

Globally, the mean sea level has risen by 20 cm since 1800, and is now rising at a rate of 3.22 millimetre (mm) in recent years. Estimates suggest this could increase by up to 1 metre (or 100 cm) by the end of this century.

While these estimates are useful, local experience of this will differ due to variations in ocean currents and dynamics that can affect local water height, and phenomena such as land subsidence—necessitating a measure called the ‘relative mean sea level’ (RMSL).

A July 2025 study by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), a government body, estimated that—relative to the reference period or baseline of 1995-2014—India’s coastal cities will see an increase in RMSL between 62 cm in Vishakhapatnam and 87 cm in Bhavnagar by the year 2100.

Mean sea-level rise is one of the major consequences of global warming, threatening the existence of many low-lying coastal regions and islands worldwide. At the coasts, the mean sea level or baseline will fuse with storm surges and tides—such as during days of heavy rainfall—to cause changes in the coastal water level (of the order of a few metres) to produce extreme sea levels (ESL). Metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai will be affected by this ESL rise, research shows. Such events will become more common and more deadly in the future.

India needs to urgently cut down on emissions and build infrastructure to protect its coastal cities from sea level rise.

IndiaSpend reached out to the Ministry of Earth Sciences on what urgent, targeted adaptation strategies is it planning for India's coastal cities, what are its immediate and mid-term action plans, whether it has allocated any funds for implementing crucial flood barriers and seawalls, whether it is providing any technical, financial, and data support to high-risk states, whether it will mandate city planning authorities for developing specific urban flood models. This story will be updated when we receive a response.

Bulging baseline

The Paris agreement aims to keep the earth from getting hotter by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. The global Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a body that assesses the science related to climate change. It looks at various scenarios of global warming including ones with high emissions and low climate action, vice versa, and those in between, and what each scenario means for the world we live in. IPCC has developed multiple such scenarios for the future which form the basis of the INCOIS report as well.

The INCOIS report uses information on the projected changes in the relative mean sea level, tides, and climate extremes to assess the projected changes in extreme sea levels for the end of this century along the Indian subcontinents and islands under a ‘medium challenges to mitigation’ scenario and a ‘high challenges to mitigation’ scenario. In simple terms, both these scenarios depict a situation each where the world managed to curb warming to a medium extent and to very little extent, respectively.

Vishakhapatnam could see between 40 cm and 62 cm rise in the RMSL based on the emissions pathway that will unfold, projections show. On the other hand, Gujarat’s Bhavnagar could see between 63 cm and 87 cm rise.

In addition, as we said, local phenomena such as tidal waves and storm surges could see Bhavanagar’s ESL rise by between 87 cm and 112 cm, reflecting the need for urgent action.