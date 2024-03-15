Scores of companies raided by central agencies bought electoral bonds

4. Hetero Pharma Group

Hetero is one of the biggest pharma companies with manufacturing units in Russia, Mexico, Iran, China and Egypt, besides India.

On October 9, 2021, the I-T department raided the Hyderabad-based Hetero Pharma Group and detected “unaccounted” income of Rs 550 crore; they seized Rs 142 crore in cash.

The company pumped Rs 60 crore in electoral bonds over the course of the next two years. In October 2023, Hetero Biopharma Limited bought electoral bonds worth Rs 5 crore, and Hetero Drugs Limited bought electoral bonds worth Rs 1 crore.

On April 7, 2022 and July 11, 2023, Hetero Drugs purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 19 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively.

On April 7, 2022 and October 12, 2023, Hetero Labs also purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 20 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

On October 17, 2022, Hetero acquired a manufacturing plant in Telangana. It shot to limelight during COVID-19 after it started developing Remdesivir – the drug that was extremely sought after especially during the second wave of the pandemic. The month before the I-T raids, it had received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its version of Tocilizumab.

In June 2023, the Telangana High Court set aside the state government’s order to allot 15 acres of prime land in Khanamet village to a charitable organisation co-founded by Hetero Pharma group’s chairman, Dr B Pardhasaradhi Reddy, who was given a Rajya Sabha ticket on May 19, 2022 by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Most of the company’s electoral bonds were purchased shortly before and after Reddy’s Rajya Sabha ticket.

Reddy is also associated with 89 other companies and LLPs, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website. With family assets of over Rs 5,300 crore, he also invested in Honour Labs, which features prominently in the electoral bonds list, after the raids of October 2021.