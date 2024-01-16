SC stays surveying of Shahi Idgah mosque in Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 16, granted interim relief to the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh in connection to the Krishna Janmabhoomi case. Earlier in December last year, the Allahabad High Court had appointed an advocate commissioner to survey the mosque on behalf of various petitioners who claimed that the mosque stands on temple land.

Live Law reports that staying the Allahabad Court’s order, the Supreme Court said, “We have reservations about the application. Look at the prayer. It's so vague. Read it. You cannot make an omnibus application like this. You have to be very clear about what you want the local commissioner to do.”

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Advocate Reena N Singh speaking to ANI said that the next hearing had been scheduled for January 23. She also pointed out that the SC had only stayed the High Court’s survey order. The hearing before the Allahabad High Court would continue.