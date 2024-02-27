SC slams Baba Ramdev, imposes ban on Patanjali for misleading advertisements

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 27, passed an interim order imposing a ban on advertisements of self-styled yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved brand of medicines. Coming down heavily on Ramdev for publishing misleading advertisements despite being rebuked by the court earlier, the apex court bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued a contempt of court notice to Patanjali’s founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev and his company against the COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.