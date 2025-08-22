SC says no coercive action against Siddharth Varadarajan, Karan Thapar in Assam FIR

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Days after the Guwahati Crime Branch booked The Wire’s founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan and senior journalist Karan Thapar under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and other charges, the Supreme Court granted them interim protection from arrest, LiveLaw reported.

This comes days after the court had shielded Vardarajan from coercive action in a separate FIR filed in Assam’s Morigaon under the same section.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on September 15.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi reportedly passed the order after senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan submitted that a summons was issued to Varadarajan and Thapar after the Supreme Court granted interim protection.

The Morigaon FIR was filed after an article about Operation Sindoor titled “‘IAF lost fighter jets to Pak because of political leadership’s constraints’: Indian defence attache”. It was lodged under BNS Section 152, which pertains to acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The fresh summons by the Guhawati crime branch on August 12 cited the same charges, in addition to the BNS sections pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups, publishing false or misleading information and criminal conspiracy.

However, The Wire said the Guwahati crime branch had not shared details of the new FIR.