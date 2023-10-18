SC says it has ‘limited institutional capacity’ to read down Special Marriage Act

Justice S Ravindra Bhat too took note of the plea and said that the “court indicated that this was not a question of law that necessitated a five judge-bench ruling, and hence this issue was to be left for consideration by a numerically smaller bench.” However, the court took into consideration the other plea put forth by the petitioners — a gender-neutral reading of the Act that will enable anyone to be married regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

The CJI said that the provisions of SMA are linked to personal and non-personal laws of succession in a very complex manner such that “the petitioners themselves had to submit lengthy charts on workability, which in effect reworked the structure of the SMA to include non-heterosexual unions.” Listing the workability methods put forth by the petitioners, he observed that if the court finds any provision of SMA as unconstitutional “because it is under-inclusive” and excludes queer couples, there are two ways to deal with it — the court can strike down the provision or follow the workability method submitted by the petitioners.

If the first option is chosen, the CJI said, the purpose of the progressive legislation would be lost. Stating that the Act was intended to enable persons of different religions and castes to marry, he said that if a provision is held void for excluding queer couples, “it would take India back to the pre-independence era” when two persons of different religions and caste were unable to get legal recognition of their marriage. “Such a judicial verdict would not only have the effect of taking the nation back to the era when it was clothed in social inequality and religious intolerance but would also push the courts to choose between eradicating one form of discrimination and prejudice at the cost of permitting another,” he said.

If the court follows the workability method by making the SMA gender-neutral, it would “in effect be entering into the realm of the legislature”. Stating that the petitioners’ submissions indicate extensive reading of words into several provisions of the SMA and other allied laws, the court said that it was “not equipped to undertake an exercise of such wide amplitude because of its institutional limitations”. “This court would in effect be redrafting the law(s) in the garb of reading words into the provisions. Whether a change should be brought into the legislative regime of the SMA is for the Parliament to determine. Parliament has access to varied sources of information and represents in itself a diversity of viewpoints in the polity. The court in the exercise of the power of judicial review must be careful not to tread into the legislative domain,” it ruled.