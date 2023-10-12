SC reserves verdict on pleas filed against remission granted to convicts in Bilkis Bano case

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions filed against the early release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case by the Gujarat government.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan reserved the judgment after hearing both the sides on the question of validity of the remission orders setting free convicts in the case of the gang-rape of Bano and murder of her family members committed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

The bench ordered the Centre and state government to file records along with translation pertaining to the convicts’ remission by October 16.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, in her rejoinder arguments, submitted that the decision of the apex court in the case will reflect the “conscience of the Constitution.”

Jaising reiterated that the remission orders are ‘bad in law’ emphasizing that principles dwelled by the top court should be applied in determining the application for early release.

She said that the crime committed against Bano was a “motivated” one and the nation's conscience will be reflected in the verdict of the apex court.

In an earlier hearing, she had argued that the crime committed against Bano during the 2002 post-Godhra riots was a "crime against humanity" perpetrated on the basis of religion.

In her rejoinder arguments, advocate Vrinda Grover questioned the release of convicts by the Gujarat government despite non-payment of fine - which Bombay High Court ordered to be paid as compensation to the victim.