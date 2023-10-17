SC rejects plea by married woman to terminate 26-week pregnancy

The matter reached the three-judge bench after a split verdict in a two-judge bench. Initially, on October 9, Justices Hima Kohli and BV Nagarathna, in a two-judge bench, granted the woman's request for pregnancy termination. However, the following day, the Union government applied for the order's reconsideration providing an email from an AIIMS doctor affirming the foetus's viability and the necessity of specifically stopping its heartbeat. Justice Hima Kohli approved the recall application, citing her "judicial conscience" that prevented her from allowing the termination. Conversely, Justice Nagarathna emphasised the woman's autonomy as paramount, asserting that she should not be compelled to undergo the pregnancy, risking severe physical and mental trauma. The matter was referred to a larger bench in light of the disagreement.

Interpretation of 'life' under Section 5 of MTP Act

Advocate Amit Mishra, representing the petitioner, argued for a broad and purposeful interpretation of the term 'life' in Section 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. Section 5 allows termination after 24 weeks if it is immediately necessary to save the pregnant woman's life. Chief Justice Chandrachud cautioned against equating 'life' in Section 5 with 'life' under Article 21, as it would undermine Section 3 of the MTP Act. "You are saying interpret 'life' to mean life that is meaningful...so you want to give her this overriding power even in the 35th week, that cannot be done…” CJI said according to Live Law.

Mishra argued about the accidental and unplanned nature of the pregnancy. “The woman has asked me to tell your lordships that she doesn't think she can carry on her pregnancy for the next three months...it's a violation of her rights."

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Union government, argued that the issue transcended the pro-choice debate. She argued that it was a "Hobson's choice" between preterm and full-term delivery, asserting that timely delivery offered the child a fighting chance. Bhati maintained that after 24 weeks, termination was only permissible if the medical report confirmed the child's well-being. “And on-time delivery will give the child a fighting chance. I will stand by that. After 24 weeks, once it is a viable life choice, termination goes once the medical report says that the child is fine," she argued.