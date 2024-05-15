SC orders immediate release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, terms his arrest ‘illegal’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 15 ordered the release of NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha, who was arrested in a UAPA case on October 3, 2023, accusing him of getting funds from American millionaire Neville Roy Singham to spread ‘Chinese propaganda’. The apex court deemed the arrest and remand of Prabir by the Delhi Police as illegal.

A case was registered against NewsClick on August 17 based on a New York Times article, invoking various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to jeopardising stability, integrity, sovereignty, and national security.

Hearing the case on Wednesday, May 15, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta observed that a copy of the remand application was not provided to Prabir or his counsel before passing the remand order on October 4, 2023. Even though the SC has ordered Prabir’s release, he should furnish the bail and bonds at the trial Court since a chargesheet has been filed.