SC issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh’s plea seeking bail in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea filed by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh against the decision of the Delhi High Court rejecting his bail plea in money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Issuing notice to the anti-money laundering agency, a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed tagging of the bail plea along with another petition filed by Singh challenging his arrest and subsequent remand in the money laundering case.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, was apprised by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on Singh’s behalf, that the pending petition is coming up for hearing on March 5 and both the petitions should be heard together.

Taking note of the above submission, the apex court posted the matter for hearing on March 5.

Singh has filed a special leave petition challenging the February 7 order passed by the Delhi High Court saying that no ground is made out for releasing the AAP leader on bail.

However, a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court directed to expedite the trial once it starts to protect Singh’s rights as an accused.

Singh had moved the High Court seeking bail on January 4 after Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on December 22 dismissed his plea.

Pursuant to the liberty granted by the Supreme Court in the pending matter, the AAP leader had moved a regular bail application before the jurisdictional trial court.