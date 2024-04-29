SC issues notice to ED on plea filed by Hemant Soren challenging arrest

The Supreme Court on April 29, Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

In his latest plea filed before the apex court, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader has sought interim bail on the ground of delay in delivery of judgment by the Jharkhand High Court despite reserving an order on his petition challenging ED arrest in the last week of February.