SC finds election officer guilty of helping BJP win Chandigarh mayoral poll

Based on the video, Justice Chandrachud further noted that Anil Masih had put a single line in the eight ballots. Coming down heavily on the returning officer, Chandrachud asked, “You told us that you put the lines because the ballot papers were defaced. Where is the ballot paper defaced?”

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Anil Masih, argued that the returning officer drew the lines because the ballot papers were already defaced and he wanted to mark them. The apex court said it was evident that none of the eight ballot papers were defaced and that the returning officer made a deliberate attempt to deface the ballots to declare BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar as the winner.

In its order, the bench said that the electoral process has been vitiated by the misconduct of the Presiding Authority. “It is evident that in each of the eight ballots, the vote has been duly cast in favour of Kuldeep Kumar. The Presiding Officer has evidently put his own mark for the purpose of treating the ballot as invalid. He has acted beyond his remit of statutory regulations,” it added.