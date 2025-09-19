SC dismisses plea against inviting Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara festival

The Supreme Court on Friday, September 19, dismissed a petition challenging the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to interfere with the state government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival on September 22.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta refused to entertain the appeal filed by petitioner HS Gaurav, who had argued that the involvement of a non-Hindu in rituals such as lighting a lamp, puja and offering flowers at the Chamundeshwari temple infringed upon Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution and hurt Hindu sentiments.

“This is a State programme… how can the State distinguish between A, B and C?” the Bench observed, adding that it had already said “dismissed” multiple times. When the petitioner’s counsel argued that performing puja inside a temple was a religious act and cited precedents, the court cut him short: “What is the Preamble of this country?… We have said ‘dismissed’ three times; how many more times do we have to say it? Next case.”

The petition had been mentioned before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for urgent hearing on Thursday since the Dasara inauguration is scheduled for September 22.

Earlier, on September 15, the Karnataka High Court had rejected a batch of pleas challenging Banu’s invitation. A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi held that the invitation did not violate any constitutional guarantees.

“Undisputedly, the festivities are organised by the State every year. And an accomplished person is called for the inaugural ceremony. The persons in the past have included scientists, educationists, authors and freedom fighters. Undisputedly, respondent No 4 (Banu Mushtaq) is an accomplished author and 2025 Booker Prize winner. She is also a lawyer and a social activist. She has also served in various public offices, including being a Member of the Hassan City Municipal Council, Chairperson of the Visitor’s Board of Chamarajendra Hospital, Member of the State Library Authority and Chairperson of the Hassan District Samata Vedike and Women’s Development Forum,” the HC noted.

The High Court also clarified that “the participation of a person practising a particular faith or religion in celebrations of festivals of other religions does not offend the rights available under the Constitution of India.” It ruled that “the extension of invitation to respondent No. 4 does not fall foul of any of the values enshrined in the Constitution of India.”

However, the petitioner maintained that the inauguration commences with religious rituals before the sanctum of Goddess Chamundeshwari and claimed that allowing a non-Hindu to perform them violated the religious rights of Hindu devotees. He also argued that state interference in “essential religious practice” diluted the festival’s sanctity.

Both the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court rejected these arguments, with the top court on Friday upholding the HC’s ruling and dismissing the appeal.