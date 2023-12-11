SC closes AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s plea against suspension from Rajya Sabha

The Supreme Court on Monday closed a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha against his suspension from the Rajya Sabha after noting that his membership has been restored.

At the very outset, a bench, presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud was apprised by advocate Shadan Farasat that Chadha’s suspension was revoked on December 4. Therefore, the bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, decided to close the proceedings saying that the writ petition filed by the AAP MP has been rendered infructuous.

Chadha's suspension – which lasted for 115 days – was revoked on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session after BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao moved a motion in the Rajya Sabha.

In the previous hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had apprised the top court that "something constructive is happening" in the matter.

"Sometimes, it's good to be calm. Just read between the lines on what the Solicitor General has said," CJI Chandrachud had told Chadha’s lawyer then.

The Supreme Court in November this year asked Chadha to meet Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology for his alleged misconduct in the House. It had said that the apology tendered by the AAP leader will be “sympathetically” considered by the Rajya Sabha Chairperson.

Chadha was suspended in August this year on charges of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee. Chadha has petitioned the apex court challenging his suspension from the Rajya Sabha contending that the Chairman of the House cannot order suspension of a member pending inquiry, particularly, when the Committee on Privileges is already seized of the investigation on the very same issue.