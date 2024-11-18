SC asks Delhi govt to implement GRAP-4 norms: Here is what it means

As Delhi-NCR chokes under "severe-plus" air quality amid dense fog, the Supreme Court, on Monday, November 18, directed the Delhi government to strictly implement GRAP-IV (graded response action plan) norms and ordered the immediate formation of dedicated teams to monitor actions required to be taken under GRAP-IV. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih also asked the governments of Delhi and adjoining states to take an immediate call on stopping physical classes up to Class 12. The court said that all possible measures will be taken by government of Delhi and adjoining states to bring down the severe Air Quality Index (AQI).

Earlier on November 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan ('Severe+' Air Quality) in Delhi-NCR from Monday amid worsening air. The decision came after the sub-committee for operationalisation of the GRAP called an emergency meeting in view of the rising pollution owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR.

What is GRAP?

In 2016, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was formulated by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) after multiple meetings with the governments and experts. It was later approved in the same year and notified in 2017. GRAP is essentially a set of guidelines and measures that should be implemented if there is any deterioration in air quality beyond a certain limit. For the Delhi NCR region, GRAP has been classified for 4 different stages of adverse air quality:

Stage I - 'poor' (AQI 201-300) Stage II - 'very poor (AQI 301-400) Stage III -'severe' (AQI 401-450) Stage IV - 'severe +' (AQI >450)

What actions are not allowed when GRAP 4 is invoked?

Truck movements are restricted into Delhi; exceptions are the trucks carrying essential items and those using clean fuel.

Non-essential light commercial vehicles which are registered outside Delhi are also prohibited; exceptions are electric vehicles and those using compressed natural gas (CNG).

Medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi are banned, except for those carrying essential commodities.

Construction activities, including public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc., are banned.

State governments are suggested to discontinue physical classes and conduct online classes.

Governments and private offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) are advised to allow public, municipal, and private offices to work at 50% capacity with a work from home option.

Delhi's air quality plunged to 'hazardous' levels with the AQI soaring to 481 at 7 am on November 18, classified as 'severe-plus'. AQI is calculated by taking into account eight major pollutants - particulate matter (PM 10 and PM 2.5), carbon monoxide (CO), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2), ammonia (NH3), and lead (Pb).

This alarming level has severe health implications, particularly for vulnerable populations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog, which has further exacerbated the situation by significantly reducing visibility. The combination of fog and toxic air has affected flight operations, causing widespread delays. Despite stringent measures to curb pollution, Delhi remains engulfed in smog, with locals describing the city as a "gas chamber." The situation has worsened, leaving people struggling to breathe in the toxic air. Meanwhile, a cold wave has also arrived, compounding the health crisis.

The Supreme Court has taken a tough stand on rising pollution in the national capital. It had pulled up the Delhi government for not implementing the firecrackers ban and called for an affidavit from the Delhi government and Police Commissioner detailing the steps taken to enforce the same. It had asked the Delhi government as well as the Delhi Police to highlight steps they propose to take to mitigate pollution next year. Further, the apex court had asked the states of Punjab and Haryana to file affidavits detailing the status of stubble burning within their jurisdictions.

(With IANS inputs)