SBI sets aside Rs 8,900 cr for pay and pension hike to staff

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara on Saturday, November 4, said the country's largest bank said that a surge in provision for the likely salary and pension hike of its employees had impacted the net profit for the second quarter. The bank has been making the provision in the second quarter assuming a 14% increase in wages.

The bank has been setting aside money for a likely salary revision effective from November 2022 and it has so far provided a cumulative Rs 8,900 crore for the same, Khara said at a press conference after the declaration of SBI's second quarter results in Mumbai.

"Profits have been a bit muted because of this one-time provision that we had to make. Otherwise we expect the growth momentum to continue at 16% to 17% in the next fiscal. Domestic demand is robust and will be further boosted by festival linked spending," Khara added.