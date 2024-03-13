SBI files affidavit at SC saying details of electoral bonds handed over to ECI

The State Bank of India (SBI), on Wednesday, March 13, has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that it has complied with the court’s direction and handed over the data pertaining to electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The bank, which is the sole issuer of electoral bonds, has submitted at the court that two files with details of donors and details of political parties that encashed the bonds have been given to the ECI in a pen drive. The top court, on March 11, dismissed the plea of SBI seeking more time to submit the data and directed the bank to provide the details by the close of business hours on March 12 and the ECI was directed to publish the details on its website before 5 pm on March 15, 2024.

In the affidavit, SBI has stated that a sealed envelope containing the details of donors and political parties were submitted in two PDF files. “...Please find a sealed envelope containing the above details in two PDF files, one with details of the purchasers of the Electoral Bonds and the other file containing names of the political parties who have encashed these Bonds with all the requisite details, as per order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Both the PDF Files are stored in a pen drive. Both the PDF Files are password protected and an envelope containing the passwords for opening these files is also enclosed with this letter,” the bank told the court.