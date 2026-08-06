Saurav Das files police complaint after YouTuber enters his house

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has sought registration of an FIR with the Delhi Police, alleging that several YouTubers, media personnel and other unidentified individuals unlawfully entered his residence. He also alleged that they filmed its interiors without consent, disclosed his residential address on social media and carried out a coordinated campaign of intimidation, defamation and invasion of privacy.

According to the police complaint filed by Saurav on August 5, the alleged acts disclose cognisable offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including house-trespass, criminal intimidation, defamation, criminal conspiracy and other applicable provisions of law.

Saurav alleged that around 15 to 20 people gathered outside his residence on the morning of August 5, with some individuals having camped outside since the previous night. He described the incident as "a serious invasion of privacy" and a grave security threat to him and his family while stating that he was in Maharashtra to attend a two-day meeting of Citizens for Justice and Peace.

In his complaint, he alleged that over the past several days, "various unknown persons claiming to be YouTubers/journalists/content creators and media personnel" repeatedly assembled outside and unlawfully entered his residence without any authority or consent. The complaint states that the individuals "continuously recorded videos and photographs, extensively zooming into the interiors, the entrance and the surrounding areas of the house, with the sole intention of publishing the same on social media platforms to generate sensational content."

The complaint further alleges that the individuals questioned the caretaker, security personnel, neighbours and passers-by regarding Saurav’s "personal life, residence, finances and other private affairs," describing the conduct as an unauthorised invasion of the private affairs of him and his family.

Calling a residence "the most sacrosanct space," the complaint states that the alleged intrusion and recording of the house's interiors amounted to a gross violation of privacy, dignity and security and attracted the offence of house-trespass.

The complaint also alleges that social media accounts, including @Pamphlet_in and @JaipurDialogues, circulated Das's complete residential address, allegedly encouraging members of the public to visit the premises. It further names Abhijit Iyer Mitra, alleging that he repeatedly disclosed Das's residential address on social media, and Deepak Sharma of @Pamphlet_in, alleging that he entered the premises and recorded videos from inside the residence.

According to the complaint, publication of the videos exposed the "exact residential address, layout and security arrangements" of the house, creating "a grave and imminent threat" to the safety of Saurav, his family members and the property. It also alleges that several videos contained "false, malicious and baseless allegations" regarding his finances, which, according to the complaint, were intended to damage his reputation and expose him to "public hatred, ridicule and contempt."

The complaint describes the alleged acts as "part of a coordinated and sustained campaign" across multiple social media platforms intended to invade his privacy, expose his residence, subject him to public ridicule and cause continuous harassment and intimidation. It seeks registration of an FIR against the named individuals and all other unknown persons involved and requests immediate police intervention to prevent further unlawful acts.