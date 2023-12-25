Sanjay Singh to meet Sports minister seeking revocation of WFI's suspension

Sanjay Singh, the newly elected chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is set to meet Sports minister Anurag Thakur, in the backdrop of the suspension of WFI by the Sports Ministry. Sanjay was elected as the chief of WFI on December 21, but shortly after the Sports Ministry had suspended the newly-elected body over its “hasty” announcement to hold the nationals.
Sanjay said that he would meet Sports minister Anurag Thakur soon and explain his point of view. Sanjay Singh being elected as the new president of WFI led to strong opposition from Olympic-medal winner Sakshi Malik who had announced her resignation from wrestling. He is said to be a close associate of ex-WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan, who is accused of sexually harassing the wrestlers. Sakshi Malik along with other wrestlers like Bajrang Punia led a campaign against him seeking justice.
Earlier, the Sports Ministry in its letter suspending WFI said, “Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly elected President of Wrestling Federation of India announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI.”
Responding to the announcement to hold U15 and U20 nationals, which led to a suspension of the new WFI body, Sanjay said that whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. “When the elections were held, the ad-hoc committee had called for the general body, and that meeting was adjourned and we decided to have a meeting in the hotel where the delegations from 24 states federations were present,” he told India Today.
"This year's U15 and U20 calendar is ending on Dec 31, keeping this in mind, everyone decided that U-15 and U-20 Nationals should be conducted so that the children get certificates and the future of the children does not get spoiled. Everyone has been asked and everyone has given their consent. Whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. It was not my personal decision and all 24 state associations had given affidavits also,” said Singh.