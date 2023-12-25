Sanjay Singh to meet Sports minister seeking revocation of WFI's suspension

Sanjay Singh, the newly elected chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is set to meet Sports minister Anurag Thakur, in the backdrop of the suspension of WFI by the Sports Ministry. Sanjay was elected as the chief of WFI on December 21, but shortly after the Sports Ministry had suspended the newly-elected body over its “hasty” announcement to hold the nationals.

Sanjay said that he would meet Sports minister Anurag Thakur soon and explain his point of view. Sanjay Singh being elected as the new president of WFI led to strong opposition from Olympic-medal winner Sakshi Malik who had announced her resignation from wrestling. He is said to be a close associate of ex-WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan, who is accused of sexually harassing the wrestlers. Sakshi Malik along with other wrestlers like Bajrang Punia led a campaign against him seeking justice.

Earlier, the Sports Ministry in its letter suspending WFI said, “Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly elected President of Wrestling Federation of India announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI.”