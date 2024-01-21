Sania and Shoaib divorced for months, respect her privacy, says family in statement

Tennis player Sania Mirza’s family issued a statement regarding her divorce from Pakistani cricket player Shoaib Malik. The statement comes in the wake of Shoaib Malik’s wedding to Pakistani actor Sana Javed, which happened on Friday, January 19. The family’s statement revealed that the couple had been divorced for a few months now.

Noting how Sania had kept her personal life private, the statement said, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead.”

Requesting privacy from fans and well-wishers, the statement said, “At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”