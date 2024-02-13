Sandeshkhali violence: Calcutta HC takes suo motu cognisance, allows hearing

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, February 13, took suo motu cognisance of the recent developments at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Another single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta quashed the order for imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The court at the same time ordered for deployment of additional armed police personnel at Sandeshkhali.

“I am shocked by the two developments at Sandeshkhali. The first is in relation to the allegations of forceful grabbing of land of the local people. And the second is in relation to the allegation of sexual harassment of local women at gunpoint. So taking a suo motu cognisance in the matter, this court allows hearing in the matter,” the single-judge bench of Justice Apurba Sinha Roy said.