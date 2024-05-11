Sandeshkhali simmers amid a ‘fabricated rape complaint’, and TMC vs NCW

“We have been silent all these days but we were compelled to come out after receiving threats from local BJP people,” claimed Anjana*, the daughter-in-law of a Sandeshkhali local who has withdrawn her rape complaint against Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan.

Three women constables have been deployed for the past three days at the hamlet where the family lives, in the shadow of a war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The island housing the village, in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, has emerged as a focal point of the poll campaign in West Bengal following allegations of sexual exploitation.

The TMC has accused the BJP of hurting Bengali pride with “fake allegations”, while the saffron party has hit back with remarks about “political patronage” to goons, “lawlessness”, and a “threat” to sexual violence survivors.

The BJP has rejected the claims made by the woman complainant and slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for spreading misinformation.

The National Commission for Women has also sought a probe into the matter by the Election Commission, claiming that women are being “compelled” to withdraw their complaints by TMC workers in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The TMC, in turn, has accused NCW chief Rekha Sharma of “abusing her authority and being involved in a conspiracy” in Sandeshkhali and said it will knock on the EC’s doors.

Meanwhile, there’s suspicion on the ground in Sandeshkhali, with locals not willing to speak on camera about the alleged sexual exploitation.