Sandeshkhali: BJP workers call Sikh IPS officer ‘Khalistani’, police to take action

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) condemned the “intentional character assassination” of the IPS officer and said, “Leaders who have such thinking in the country should never forget that Sikhs have made the most sacrifices for the freedom and protection of the country. Sikhs do not need to get a certificate from anyone, rather they know how to perform services for the nation in accordance with their traditions and customs. It is a big question that such people in the country deliberately create an atmosphere of hatred but the governments remain silent. Those who create such an atmosphere should be punished so that people who are honestly doing their duty in different areas do not have to be victims of such hate.”

According to The Indian Express , a police statement stated that the comment was “malicious and racial”, as well as “communally inciting”. Calling it a criminal act, the police said that stern legal action would be taken. ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar had also addressed media persons and said that it was condemnable and a punishable crime. “Such comments are extremely sensitive, instigating and derogative from the point of view of religion. Action can be initiated under Section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code,” Sarkar said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari challenged Sarkar to prove his allegations within 24 hours. Adhikari also threatened to initiate legal proceedings against Sarkar if he is unable to prove his charges in the next 24 hours. “He will have to prove which BJP leader has passed such a comment. Otherwise, I will take legal action against him,” Adhikari said.

