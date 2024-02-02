Sandeep Reddy brings up Aamir Khan's film after Kiran Rao criticises Kabir Singh

Indirectly referring to Kiran as a “superstar’s second ex-wife”, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep brought up Aamir Khan's film Dil where Aamir’s character threatens Madhuri Dixit's character with rape, leading to the formation of a romantic relationship between them.

Sandeep said, "Some people don't understand what they are saying. One assistant director showed me the article from this superstar’s second ex-wife where she was saying that Baahubali and Kabir Singh promote misogyny, and stalking. I think she doesn’t understand the difference between stalking and approaching.”

He further referred to the song "Khambe jaisi khadi hai” from Aamir’s Dil and said, “I want to tell that woman that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai’, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, he makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And they fall in love after that. What was all that? I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings.”