Sanchar Saathi row: Jyotiraditya Scindia falsely claims app is ‘optional’

A day after the Department of Telecommunications DoT) ordered mobile manufacturers to pre-install the state-owned Sanchar Saathi app on new smartphones and to push the app via software updates on existing phones, triggering widespread backlash, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said it up to the user to decide whether to keep it or not.

He also dismissed the privacy concerns saying that the Opposition is creating a controversy over a “non-issue.” Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Minister falsely claimed that the app is not “mandatory.” He said that like any other app it can be deleted if not required.

“This app does not enable snooping or call monitoring. You can activate or deactivate it as per your wish... If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional…,” the Minister claimed.

He said that the Sanchar Saathi app is designed for customer protection. “It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it on their devices or not is up to the user... It can be deleted from the mobile phone just like any other app…”

However, contrary to the Minister’s claims, the DoT order expressly says that within 90 days of the directive, the app should be pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India. The order specifies that the app should be installed in such a way that it cannot be “disabled or restricted.”

“Ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted,” the order clearly states.

For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall “push” the App through software updates, it says.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X (Twitter): “I’d request The Telecom Minister of India to read the notification before calling it a ‘bewajah ki controversy’. Read page 2 , point 7 B. Clearly states that the app’s functionality is neither disabled nor restricted.”

Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), an Indian digital rights advocacy organisation, also called out the Minister for making incorrect claims.