Sanchar Saathi row: Jyotiraditya Scindia falsely claims app is ‘optional’

A day after the Department of Telecommunications DoT) ordered mobile manufacturers to pre-install the state-owned Sanchar Saathi app on new smartphones and to push the app via software updates on existing phones, triggering widespread backlash, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said it up to the user to decide whether to keep it or not.
He also dismissed the privacy concerns saying that the Opposition is creating a controversy over a “non-issue.” Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Minister falsely claimed that the app is not “mandatory.” He said that like any other app it can be deleted if not required.
“This app does not enable snooping or call monitoring. You can activate or deactivate it as per your wish... If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional…,” the Minister claimed.
He said that the Sanchar Saathi app is designed for customer protection. “It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it on their devices or not is up to the user... It can be deleted from the mobile phone just like any other app…”
However, contrary to the Minister’s claims, the DoT order expressly says that within 90 days of the directive, the app should be pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India. The order specifies that the app should be installed in such a way that it cannot be “disabled or restricted.”
“Ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted,” the order clearly states.
For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall “push” the App through software updates, it says.
Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X (Twitter): “I’d request The Telecom Minister of India to read the notification before calling it a ‘bewajah ki controversy’. Read page 2 , point 7 B. Clearly states that the app’s functionality is neither disabled nor restricted.”
Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), an Indian digital rights advocacy organisation, also called out the Minister for making incorrect claims.
The IFF has vowed to fight against the DoT order. “As a first step we have filed a RTI with the Department of Telecom not only for a copy of this direction/order but also the underlying justification on how and why it was issued. We will fight this direction till it is rescinded,” they said.
The pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app is being described as “Pegasus++” by the Opposition and cyber experts, considering the access it has to the phone.
Cyber expert Anand V said the app can read confidential messages stored on the phone or SIM card, read call logs, create internet sockets, and also enables writing on external storage.
However, the Union government is promoting the tool as a cyber-security app aimed at curbing the menace of cyber frauds. They claim that the app enables citizens to check the genuineness of a mobile handset through the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number along with other facilities like reporting suspected fraud communications, lost stolen mobile handsets, and checking mobile connections in their name, trusted contact details of banks/financial institutions etc.
Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed that they have traced 20 lakh stolen mobile phones so far, and nearly 1.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections have been disconnected through the app.