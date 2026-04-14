Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislative party leader, set to be next Bihar CM

In a major political development, Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party, paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

The decision was taken during a crucial BJP legislative party meeting held on Tuesday, April 14, at the party’s state headquarters on Veer Chand Patel Path in Patna. The meeting was presided over by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had been appointed as the central observer by the party leadership.

Senior leaders, including BJP National President Nitin Nabin, BL Santosh, and Bhikhu Bhai Dalsaniya, were also present during the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha proposed the name of Samrat Choudhary as the leader of the BJP legislative party leader and it was supported by former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi.

With consensus achieved across the party, Samrat Choudhary is set to lead the BJP and the government of Bihar.

This development signals the beginning of a new political chapter in Bihar, marking the transition from the era of Nitish Kumar to a new leadership under Samrat Choudhary.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar officially resigned as Chief Minister after chairing his final cabinet meeting.

He visited the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, also recommending the dissolution of his cabinet.

Having recently taken the oath as a Rajya Sabha member, Nitish Kumar’s resignation formally ended his long tenure in state politics and cleared the way for the formation of a new government.

With Samrat Choudhary’s name finalized, preparations are now underway for the swearing-in ceremony. The official announcement is expected shortly, after which the new government will take charge in Bihar.

The political landscape of Bihar has now entered a decisive transition phase -- closing one chapter and ushering in a new era of leadership.