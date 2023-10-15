‘Sad and sick’: Netizens flay ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants against Pak player Mohammad Rizwan

After India’s victory at the India-Pakistan World Cup match on Saturday, October 14, videos surfaced showing the crowd chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as Pakistan player Muhammad Rizwan headed to the dressing room at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the fans' behaviour and called it “unacceptable”.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, said "India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable.”