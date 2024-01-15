Sachin Tendulkar’s deepfake video goes viral, he warns against ‘misuse of tech’

A social media user, Saiyam Pathak, wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “Deepfake is really concerning and that is where we need to build strong detection engines that can detect.

If you watch this one closely , you can make out that its fake but when you are swiping its difficult and also this will improve and will look more and more real with the advancements in AI.

These deepfake. detectors will also get matured and will be integrated with all platforms to help remove this with collective efforts. With every rise in technology, there are bad actors always looking out for an opportunity.”