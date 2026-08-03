RSS rolls out its Gen Z-Gen Alpha outreach, Mohan Bhagwat to meet 2000 students

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is slated to meet over 2,000 high school students from across the country in Mumbai on August 6, in what is being presented as a major outreach to Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The event, themed ‘The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way,’ comes close on the heels of the student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, which culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradan.

According to a press release, Bhagwat will interact with young people aged 15 to 19, representing schools and colleges from across India.

The event will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), and is being organised by India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), a youth-led public affairs platform that conducts conferences and civic engagement programmes for students. The organisation describes itself as being “dedicated to uniting the world by spreading the idea of Bharat and sensitising tomorrow's leaders, today.”

The press release quoted IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah as saying, “Leadership is not only about guiding the next generation, but also listening to it. At this critical juncture in India's journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before.”

According to IIMUN, its advisory board includes industrialists, former judges, politicians, filmmakers, and sportspersons, including businessmen Ajay Piramal, Deepak Parekh, Nadir Godrej, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Olympian PT Usha.