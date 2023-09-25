RSS plans to step up campaign against 'religious conversions'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that it will “step up” its campaign against the so-called ‘love jihad’-- a bogey spread by right-wing organisations alleging that Muslim men ‘trap’ Hindu and Christian women into marrying them and force them to convert to Islam. The RSS has also said that it will get women, Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to be the “torchbearers of its samajik sadbhav (social harmony) agenda”.

According to IANS, the decision was arrived at by the RSS after multiple meetings held by the organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat as a part of his ongoing Awadh Prant visit in Lucknow.

For organisational purposes, the RSS has divided Uttar Pradesh into six parts -- Braj, Meerut (both west UP), Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Awadh, Gorakhpur and Kashi (Varanasi).