News

Rs 20 cr extortion-cum-death threat email to tycoon Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an extortion-cum-death threat via email, officials said here on Saturday.
Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh AmbaniIANS
Written by :
IANS

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an extortion-cum-death threat via email, officials said here on Saturday.

The email demanding Rs 20-crore threatens to shoot Ambani, 66, if he fails to cough out the amount.

A company source, while confirming the development, declined to comment saying that the police are probing the matter.

A complaint has been registered by the Gamdevi Police Station and investigations are launched into the antecedents of the email threat-given.

Earlier in the past few years, Ambani and his family have been threatened on multiple occasions and there were threats to blow up his iconic Antilla residence in south Mumbai.

News

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com